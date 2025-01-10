Warriors Tender '07 Forward Dylan Marszalek

January 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors have tendered Dylan Marszalek, a 2007 Forward from Bellmore, New York. The left-handed shooting product has been playing with the AHA 18U AAA team and has so far registered 36 points in just 26 games. Coach Weossner had this to say about Dylan's game, "Dylan is a talented hockey player. He his ability to shoot the puck and see plays is at a high level. We are excited that he wants to further his development with us in Oklahoma."

Welcome to Oklahoma Dylan!

