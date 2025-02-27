Warriors Welcome Amarillo for Mardi Gras Weekend, Huge 2 Game Series

February 27, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors are back home for the 2nd weekend in a row as they host the Amarillo Wranglers for the first time since September 13th and 14th. This will be the 3rd series between the two teams however, with Amarillo winning all 4 games so far. Standings wise, this is once again another monumental series in terms of playoff chances. Currently, Oklahoma sits in 9th, last place in the South, while Amarillo is one spot and two points ahead in 8th. Despite the seeding at the moment, both teams are within 5 games of a playoff spot as Colorado holds the last playoff spot prize in 6th. With twelve games left, every game has massive implications. Both teams are riding into this weekend with confidence as Amarillo has won 4 of their last 5 games (two against Oklahoma), and the Warriors are coming off one of their best series' yet with their newly shaped team. While they did split with #3 Corpus Christi, Coach Weossner echoed on the Warriors Twin Peaks Coaches Show yesterday, that he was really proud of the way his team competed this past weekend, one of the best series' they've had. The Warriors took the IceRays into a shootout on Saturday night, where Billy Stuski stopped all 3 attempts from Corpus Christi, and Ethan Gonyeau buried the shootout winner to give Oklahoma the full two points. It was an exhilarating game in front of the largest crowd so far this season. As a cherry on top so-to-speak, defensemen Joseph Luger and Jack McClellan scored their first career NAHL goals this weekend. McClellan's was the go-ahead goal for Oklahoma to force OT and what would then be, the shootout.

MARDI GRAS WEEKEND

This weekend is specialty weekend number two for Oklahoma this season. The Warriors will be celebrating Mardi Gras at the rink Friday and Saturday night, and will sport one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras sweaters during the game. After the game on Saturday, fans in attendance will be able to win a game-worn jersey from their favorite player in a jersey auction. Additionally, there will be Mardi Gras themed drink specials, Mardi Gras themed T-Shirts passed out to the first 100 fans, and in recognition of one of the Warriors most passionate fans Lloyd Williams, mullets. Yes, you read that right, the Warriors will be passing out mullets for the first 100 fans on Friday and Saturday. There's only one Lloyd, but with a few hundred look-a-likes? The Blazers Ice Centre will be rocking... don't forget your drum either!

TIME CHANGE

While the Warriors and Wranglers will square off on Friday and Saturday evening as usual, there is a time change for puck drop on Saturday. Friday's game will start at the normal 7 PM time, but Saturday is an earlier puck drop, with things kicking off at 5 PM.

3 WEEKS REMAINING AT HOME

We hope you'll join us at the Blazers Ice Centre this upcoming weekend. Including this week's games, there are only 2 more series' and 4 more games at home this year. Don't miss out on watching some awesome, Oklahoma Hockey. Tickets are available now at OklahomaWarriors.com

