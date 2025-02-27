Weekend Preview Versus Rochester

February 27, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Despite their current four-game skid, the Hat Tricks are shifting gears for this weekend's final series matchup of the 2024-25 regular season versus Rochester. The Jr. Americans lead the season series 3-1, however, Danbury can secure a series split with a sweep this weekend. Danbury is also looking to make up seven points to put themselves closer into sixth place.

Looking into the Jr. Americans crew, their sweep over the New Hampshire Mountain Kings would help us and them. Rochester only allowed the Mountain Kings one out of four possible points, following a 6-5 comeback victory in overtime. Rochester would also become the first team in the east division and second team in the league to clinch their spot in the 2025 Robertson Cup Playoffs. Last time Danbury saw the Jr. Americans, Rochester outscored the Hat Tricks 11-3 in the weekend series. Then Jr. Americans Chance Uzzell and Andrew Gibbons put up two points apiece on the weekend series. This weekend will also be the first time Gibbons and Uzzell are facing their former squad since the trade back in November. As for the Hat Tricks, Danbury has faced two consecutive series losses over the past two weekends. Their last win came in a split versus Elmira on February 8, by a score of 5-4.

You can catch both matinee matchups at the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday, February 28 at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 1 at 3:00 p.m. You can also stream both games on NATV. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

