Weekend Preview 2/28-3/1

February 27, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves welcome the El Paso Rhinos to town for the final time this regular season. The teams are tied for fourth place in the south division with four head-to-head matchups remaining. The Ice Wolves have a 3-1 record against the Rhinos this season, sweeping them in El Paso and splitting the weekend series in Albuquerque. Ethan Hull is leading the Ice Wolves in assists (21) and points (30), while Andy Earl leads the team in goals with 15. Beckett Hinchsliff leads the Rhinos in goals with 18, Andrew DellaDonna and AJ Reed both lead the team 31 points, and Kyle Arias is leading in the assists column with 21. Both games this weekend start at 6:30pm MT and will be available to watch on NATV.

The Ice Wolves are hosting their third annual skivvy toss on Saturday, March 1. You can bring as many new packages of kids underwear to participate, all of which will be donated to Locker 505. The prizes include: 1 dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme, a $25 Pizza 9 gift card, One Sandia Peak tram pass, and a balloon ride for two from Rainbow Ryders & a team signed jersey.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.