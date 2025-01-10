Alumni Spotlight: Logan Nickerson

January 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

On this edition of our Alumni Spotlight, we are highlighting former Hat Tricks Captain Logan Nickerson (2021-2024) who had a productive weekend last week with the Wisconsin-Superior Yellow Jackets (NCAA DIII). Nickerson played 155 games in his junior career (all with Danbury), and he registered 52 points in his tenure. The East Haddam, CT native was named team captain halfway through the 2023-24 NAHL season, following the trade of then-team captain Liam Varmecky.

On January 3, Nickerson and the Yellowjackets became the first Western team to appear in the Codfish Bowl. The Codfish Bowl is the second-oldest invitational college hockey tournament and the oldest at the Division III level, having been active since 1965. The Yellowjackets would go on to shutout Fitchburg State by a score of 2-0, with Logan scoring the game-winning goal. The Championship match between Univ. Wisconsin-Superior and UMass Boston would end a 5-2 victory, in which Nickerson would notch a shorthanded goal in the process. His final stat line for the 59th Annual Codfish Bowl was two goals, six shots, and one blocked shot, with these accolades giving him the MVP title for the Codfish Bowl. He also would earn the WIAC (Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) Men's Ice Hockey Athlete of the Week Award for his contributions to the tournament. The Hat Tricks are proud to have had Nickerson for his entire junior hockey career, and we look forward to seeing his growth in collegiate play.

