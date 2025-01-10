Touchdown Maryland Black Bears Down Mountain Kings 7-5

January 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Maryland Black Bears returned home for the first time in 2025 for a series with the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, a team they split a series with on the road back in late October. Friday night was a physical, high-scoring affair that saw the home team put up seven as Maryland defeated New Hampshire 7-5.

The Black Bears started the scoring in the first period with a goal from the newest Maryland player, forward Sebastian Speck, as he one-timed a shot from the high slot and beat Mountain Kings' goaltender Sam Caufield to make it 1-0. Black Bears' forward Kareem El-Bashir added to the lead later in the opening frame with a wrist shot to the top right corner to make it 2-0.

Maryland continued the offense in the second period with a goal from returning forward Mathew Croxall who is playing his third game since returning to the team, as he one-timed a shot to the top right corner to make it 3-0. But New Hampshire wouldn't go away and got back-to-back power play goals from defenseman Damon Bossie. Both goals saw Bossie let a wrist shot go from the point that found its way through a screen and past Black Bears' goaltender Benji Motew to make it 3-2. Maryland forward Tanner Duncan restored the two-goal lead as he slammed a pass home on the near side of the net from forward Isac Neilsen for a 4-2 lead. The Mountain Kings responded again with a two-on-one goal from forward Kim Hilmersson to make it 4-3, but Duncan once again got the goal back for Maryland with a snap shot from the slot to make it 5-3 after two periods.

New Hampshire would rally quickly and tie the game up with a wrist shot from the far circle early in the frame from forward Taybor Aldrich, followed by a power play goal from Jaden Davis from the near circle to make it 5-5. The tie only lasted 58 seconds, as Maryland went to the power play and saw Croxall record his second goal of the game with a wrist shot from the near circle to make it 6-5 Black Bears. Maryland forward and captain Tyler Stern iced the game with an empty net goal from his own end to make it 7-5, a score that would hold up as the final.

The Black Bears and Mountain Kings square off again on pajama night at Piney Orchard Ice Arena on Saturday, January 11th, with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

