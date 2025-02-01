Ice Flyers Top Yard Dawgs in Shootout
February 1, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - Before a festive crowd of 6,241, the Ice Flyers earned a crucial win Saturday night in a thrilling shootout victory.
Ivan Bondarenko opened the scoring just 29 seconds into the game with his second goal of the weekend.
Roanoke's Bryce Martin evened the score later in the first period, beating a sprawled-out Brody Claeys.
The second period saw no scoring but plenty of action, as Ice Flyers' Sam Dabrowski and Roanoke's John MacDonald energized the crowd with a fight.
Carson Gallagher put the Rail Yard Dawgs ahead 5 minutes into the third period.
Late in the third, Sam Dabrowski capitalized on a Roanoke tripping penalty, redirecting a shot from Eimantas Noreika to tie the game.
With neither team able to score in the remaining minutes, the game headed to overtime.
Despite being outshot 5-0 in overtime, the Ice Flyers forced a shootout.
The Ice Flyers dominated the shootout as Tim Faulkner and Cayden Cahill both found the back of the net. Goalie Brody Claeys stonewalled all four of Roanoke's attempts, securing the victory before the energetic crowd.
Scoring Summary
First Period
RNK 0, PEN 1
:29 Ivan Bondarenko (7) - Blake Tosto
RNK 1, PEN 1
11:18 Bryce Martin (3) - Jacob Kelly, Andrew Harley
Shots on goal: RNK 17, PEN 13
Second Period
No Scoring
Shots on goal: RNK 14, PEN 13
Third Period
RNK 2, PEN 1
5:12 Carson Gallagher (11) - John MacDonald
RNK 2, PEN 2
17:43 sam Dabroswki (8) - Dante Fantauzzi, Eimantas Noreika - PP
Shots on goal: RNK 7, PEN 15
Overtime
No Scoring
Shots on goal: RNK 5, PEN 0
Shootout
Ice Flyers - Tim Faulkner
Ice Flyers - Cayden Cahill
Total shots: RNK 43, PEN 42
