Ice Flyers Top Yard Dawgs in Shootout

February 1, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - Before a festive crowd of 6,241, the Ice Flyers earned a crucial win Saturday night in a thrilling shootout victory.

Ivan Bondarenko opened the scoring just 29 seconds into the game with his second goal of the weekend.

Roanoke's Bryce Martin evened the score later in the first period, beating a sprawled-out Brody Claeys.

The second period saw no scoring but plenty of action, as Ice Flyers' Sam Dabrowski and Roanoke's John MacDonald energized the crowd with a fight.

Carson Gallagher put the Rail Yard Dawgs ahead 5 minutes into the third period.

Late in the third, Sam Dabrowski capitalized on a Roanoke tripping penalty, redirecting a shot from Eimantas Noreika to tie the game.

With neither team able to score in the remaining minutes, the game headed to overtime.

Despite being outshot 5-0 in overtime, the Ice Flyers forced a shootout.

The Ice Flyers dominated the shootout as Tim Faulkner and Cayden Cahill both found the back of the net. Goalie Brody Claeys stonewalled all four of Roanoke's attempts, securing the victory before the energetic crowd.

Scoring Summary

First Period

RNK 0, PEN 1

:29 Ivan Bondarenko (7) - Blake Tosto

RNK 1, PEN 1

11:18 Bryce Martin (3) - Jacob Kelly, Andrew Harley

Shots on goal: RNK 17, PEN 13

Second Period

No Scoring

Shots on goal: RNK 14, PEN 13

Third Period

RNK 2, PEN 1

5:12 Carson Gallagher (11) - John MacDonald

RNK 2, PEN 2

17:43 sam Dabroswki (8) - Dante Fantauzzi, Eimantas Noreika - PP

Shots on goal: RNK 7, PEN 15

Overtime

No Scoring

Shots on goal: RNK 5, PEN 0

Shootout

Ice Flyers - Tim Faulkner

Ice Flyers - Cayden Cahill

Total shots: RNK 43, PEN 42

