River Monsters Lose 5-2 to ThunderBolts

February 1, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem donned an alternate identity tonight as the Ocmulgee River Monsters, but couldn't take down the Evansville Thunderbolts in a 5-2 loss.

The River Monsters had a few wide shots to begin the night. However, Scott Kirton of the Thunderbolts skated behind the net and flicked the puck up to bounce off of Bailey Brkin's back for the lone goal of the first period nine minutes into the game.

While the River Monsters could not capitalize on a late first-period power play, they would have another chance on the man advantage as Joey Berkopec received a tripping penalty just three minutes into the second frame. Yaroslav Yevdokimov was able to take advantage of the power play with a backhander for the score at 4:27 to tie it up 1-1. Six minutes later, Nolan McElhaney put the Thunderbolts back in the lead with a quick snipe off of the faceoff. The River Monsters then followed suit five minutes later with Alexei Monakhov shooting while falling to tie it up again for a 2-2 score. Later on at 18:02, Isaac Chapman stole the puck away from the River Monsters for an unassisted goal making it 3-2 going into the second intermission.

Nearly seven minutes into the third period, Evansville increased their lead to make it a 4-2 game, as Matt Dorsey was left alone at the circles and sniped a puck past Brkin. Six minutes later, Simoneau scored on a wide open net to escalate the lead to three. This would be the final goal of the night as the Thunderbolts win 5-2 against the Ocmulgee River Monsters.

The Mayhem return to the Coliseum tomorrow, February 2nd at 3:00pm against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for the final Salute to Service Game of the season. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

#AllOutMayhem

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.