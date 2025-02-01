SPHL Announces Suspension
February 1, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspension:
Knoxville's Lucas Helland
Huntsville's Lucas Helland has been suspended for one game for accumulated game misconducts as a result of his actions in Game 172, Peoria at Knoxville, played on Friday, January 31.
Helland was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.7, Fighting After Original Altercation at 1:16 of the second period.
Helland will miss Knoxville's game tonight against Peoria.
