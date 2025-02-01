SPHL Announces Suspension

Sports stats



SPHL

SPHL Announces Suspension

February 1, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release


HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Knoxville's Lucas Helland

Huntsville's Lucas Helland has been suspended for one game for accumulated game misconducts as a result of his actions in Game 172, Peoria at Knoxville, played on Friday, January 31.

Helland was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.7, Fighting After Original Altercation at 1:16 of the second period.

Helland will miss Knoxville's game tonight against Peoria.

Check out the SPHL Statistics

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...

SPHL Stories from February 1, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central