Skinner Earns Another Call-Up to ECHL Atlanta

February 1, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Saturday that goaltender Dysen Skinner has been called up by the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators.

Skinner has been incredibly consistent for the Mayhem in net this season since being signed in November, as one of only four goaltenders in the SPHL this season with a save percentage above .920.

Skinner is 5-7-1 during his tenure with the Mayhem this season, and has earned his second call up to the Gladiators this season. In his previous stint with the team, he played one game, stopping 33 of 39 shots in a 6-3 loss against the Norfolk Admirals on December 29.

In a corresponding move, the Mayhem have signed Sean O'Connor as the emergency backup goaltender for tonight's game against Evansville.

The Mayhem host Evansville tonight for Ocmulgee River Monsters night at 6 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.