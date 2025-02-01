Dawgs Activate Jimmy O'Kane from IR

February 1, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Saturday that forward Jimmy O'Kane has been activated from the injured reserve list.

O'Kane joined the Dawgs late last February from Wilkes University (NCAA-DIII), where he played college hockey for four seasons. O'Kane made his lone appearance for the Dawgs in Roanoke's 2-1 overtime loss to Knoxville on March 2, and was placed on team suspension on March 6 to finish the remainder of his academic year at Wilkes. In his first full pro season this year, O'Kane had one goal, eight assists, and 42 penalty minutes in 26 games played for Roanoke before he was placed on the 14-day IR back on January 18. The six-foot forward had 10 goals, 18 assists, 45 penalty minutes, and a plus-11 rating in 27 games during his senior season, and ended his collegiate career at Wilkes with 23 goals, 42 assists, and 78 penalty minutes over 82 career games played. Before his college career, the Chicago native played three seasons of junior hockey for the Charlotte Rush in the USPHL Elite and Premier divisions, ending his final year as the captain of the USPHL Premier team. O'Kane notched 51 goals, 95 assists, and 154 penalty minutes in 136 combined games played between the two divisions.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are on the road tonight, February 1 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at the Pensacola Bay Center. Puck drop is slated for 8:05 P.M. EST in Florida. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

