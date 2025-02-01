Game Preview: February 1 vs Roanoke

February 1, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are back at the Hangar for game two of their weekend series against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for Mardi Gras Night presented by Pensacola Mardi Gras.

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Ice Flyers Record: 12-20-2-3 (29 Points)

Rail Yard Dawgs Record: 18-10-2-1 (37 Points)

PROMO INFO

- Tonight's Rally Foundation Night is presented by Pensacola Mardi Gras.

- This weekend's 50/50 weekend jackpot benefitting Rally Gulf Coast will be drawn at the start of the 3rd period in tonight's game.

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will get to take home #11 Houston Wilson's Jersey.

WHAT ARE WE WEARING?

The team will be wearing their white uniforms in tonight's game.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Home: Friday, February 7 | Adult Jersey Giveaway Night presented by Florida Pest Control | Get Tickets | 7PM

Home: Saturday, February 8 | Toy Story Jersey Night | Get Tickets | 7PM

