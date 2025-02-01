Thunderbolts Bounce Back for 5-2 Win in Macon

February 1, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon, Ga.: The Thunderbolts went down to Georgia for the only time this season and took care of business, responding from Friday's loss with a statement 5-2 victory over the Mayhem in Macon on Saturday. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Friday, February 7th against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:05pm CT.

In the first period, Evansville carried over their strong finish from Friday's game, outshooting Macon 16-8 and scoring the lone goal of the period as Scott Kirton scored with a bank shot off a Macon defender at 9:09, assisted by Logan vande Meerakker and Bronson Adams. Evansville again heavily outshot Macon in the second period by a 23-12 margin, however the Mayhem managed to tie the game twice, starting with a power play goal by Yaroslav Yevdokimov at 4:27. Evansville answered back at 10:45, as a Nolan McElhaney shot deflected in off a Macon player to make it 2-1 Evansville, assisted by Cameron MacPhee and Matthew Hobbs. Macon managed to tie the game again at 15:14, with Alexei Monakhov scoring on a rebound chance. At 18:02, Evansville took the lead back for good as Isaac Chapman scored his first professional goal on a 2-on-1 rush, assisted by Derek Contessa. In the third period, Evansville put the game away with a pair of goals, starting at 6:48 as Matt Dorsey was left alone in front and scored, assisted by Kirton, followed by Jordan Simoneau finishing off a wrap-around chance from Hobbs and Grayson Valente at 13:44 to make it a 5-2 score.

Kirton finished with one goal and one assist, while McElhaney, Chapman, Dorsey and Simoneau each scored one goal. Hobbs finished with a pair of assists, while Cole Ceci finished with 23 saves on 25 shots on goal for his 9th win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Mayhem do not meet again this season, with Evansville winning the regular season series 2-1.

