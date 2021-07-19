Ian Clarkin Named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week

Albuquerque Isotopes left-hander Ian Clarkin has been named the Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week for the span of July 12 - 18.

Clarkin, 26, pitched 6.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen during the week, earning the win in both of his outings without issuing a walk.

The California native signed a Minor League contract with the Colorado Rockies on November 12, 2020 and has been assigned to Triple-A Albuquerque all season. In five games as a reliever in 2021, Clarkin has registered a 2.84 ERA (4er/12.2ip) to go along with five strikeouts, two walks and a 0.868 WHIP.

The southpaw was drafted in the first round (33rd overall) of the 2013 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Madison High School in San Diego. During his seven seasons of affiliated baseball, Clarkin is 20-29 with a 3.97 career ERA.

Clarkin joins teammate Frank Duncan in earning the Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week honors in 2021, with Duncan coming away with the award for the week of June 28 - July 4.

Before the 2021 season, the last Isotope to win their league's Pitcher of the Week honors was Ryan Carpenter in 2017.

