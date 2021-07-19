Big Hits by Tanielu, Nola Push Chihuahuas past Las Vegas

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning Sunday night to come back and beat the Las Vegas Aviators 3-2. El Paso's runs came on a two-run home run by Nick Tanielu and an RBI single by Austin Nola.

Jesse Scholtens allowed only one run in his five-inning start for El Paso. Kyle McGrath and Mason Thompson threw scoreless relief outings for the Chihuahuas. Matthew Batten stole two bases for the Chihuahuas and is now 10-for-12 in stolen base attempts this season.

Nola led off and served as the designated hitter in his ninth MLB injury rehab game for the Chihuahuas. The Chihuahuas' win ended their five-game losing streak.

Team Records: El Paso (26-36), Las Vegas (32-32)

Next Game: Monday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso TBA vs. Las Vegas LHP Jesus Luzardo (0-2, 8.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

