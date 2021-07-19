Mejia Flirts with No-Hitter, Reno Downs Oklahoma City, 7-5

OKLAHOMA CITY - Aces' starter Humberto Mejia dazzled with a near-no-hitter in Reno's 7-5 victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Monday.

The Aces' right-hander dismantled the Dodgers' lineup and took a no-no into the sixth inning, retiring 14 of the first 17 batters he faced before giving up his first base knock. Mejia tossed a season-high seven innings and allowed just one run on two hits while striking out six in his fourth win with Reno.

Blake Lalli's squad moved to 10-2 in games its starting pitcher goes at least six innings.

All nine position players, including Mejia, reached base safely, three of which recorded at least two hits.

Ben DeLuzio put forth a 3-for-5 performance at the dish with an RBI and a run scored, recording his third contest with at least three base knocks this year.

After a pair of scoreless frames, Mejia recorded his first career hit with a single to center in the top of the third. Reno threatened, putting runners on first and second following a Nick Heath fielder's choice and Drew Ellis getting plunked but, the Dodgers escaped the inning without allowing a run.

Following a second 1-2-3 inning by Mejia to end the third, the Aces' smacked back-to-back singles to put Jake McCarthy on third and Jose Herrera on first to start the fourth. Despite Juniel Querecuto grounding into a double play in the following at-bat, McCarthy crossed the plate for the game's first run to give Reno a 1-0 advantage.

The Aces' right-hander tossed just 47 pitches and struck out five batters while allowing just one baserunner through four innings.

In the top of the fifth, the Biggest Little City's team put a two-spot on the board. After a two-out double down the right-field line by DeLuzio, Drew Ellis rocked his team-leading 12th home run of the season to left-center, lifting the Reno to 3-0 edge.

Mejia allowed his second and third baserunners of the contest in the home half of the fifth, walking Yoshi Tsutsugo and Carlos Asuaje before getting out of the frame unscathed and keeping his no-hitter intact.

With two outs in the sixth, Mejia surrendered his first hit of the game to Sheldon Neuse. The Aces' right-hander downed the following batter to record his third six-inning performance of the season.

Reno tacked on one run in the top of the seventh after a leadoff single by Camden Duzenack and a Mejia sacrifice bunt to move the lead run to second. Nick Heath singled to shallow center to move Duzenack to third before DeLuzio smacked his third hit of the game knock in the Aces' fourth run of the contest, 4-0.

Mejia allowed his first run of the game on a solo home run by former Ace Matt Davidson in the bottom of the seventh before finishing the frame.

The Aces did not take kindly to the home run as they put a three-spot on the board in the eighth. Seth Beer was hit by a pitch to start the frame before being waved around on McCarthy's third triple of the year, increasing Reno's edge to four, 5-1. Jose Herrera knocked an RBI single to left to easily score McCarthy from third and bumped the Aces' advantage to five, 6-1. Following a Juniel Querecuto single to center to put runners on first and second with one out, Christian Lopes slapped a slow roller through the right side, plating Herrera and putting the Aces ahead by six, 7-1.

Ryan Buchter made his return to Triple-A with a scoreless eighth inning, striking out three Dodgers in his first appearance with Reno since May 25 against Sacramento.

The Dodgers rallied to knock in three runs in the ninth, 7-5, before Miguel Aguilar came on to pick up his 13th save and strand runners on the corners.

Reno returns to action on Tuesday against the Dodgers, with the first pitch slated for 5:05 p.m. PT. Tuesday's contest can be heard on renoaces.com or locally on KPLY 630 AM with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

