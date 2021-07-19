Astros Prospect Pedro León Promoted to Skeeters

July 19, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Houston Astros today announced that Pedro León has been promoted to the Sugar Land Skeeters from Double A Corpus Christi.

León, who recently competed in the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, is rated as the Astros No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

The Astros signed León as a non-drafted free agent from Cuba in January. He's played in 52 games with Corpus Christi this season, hitting .249 (46x185) with nine home runs, 33 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. He's made 40 of his appearances at shortstop, while making nine appearances in the outfield - all in center field.

