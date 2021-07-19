Aces Notes

July 19, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







Frontier City Victory:

The Aces unloaded seven in the seventh to knock off Oklahoma City, 10-3, on Sunday.

Nick Heath and Michael De La Cruz delivered crushing blows in the seven-run frame, unloading a two-run homer and a three-run shot, respectively. The duo also crossed home plate twice against the Dodgers.

Humberto Castellanos became the 11th Aces starter to go at least six innings, with his six-frame performance on Sunday. The right-hander allowed three runs on six hits with a season-high seven strikeouts against the Dodgers. Reno moved to 9-2 in games its starter goes at least six innings.

With last night's win, the Aces tied the 2017 squad for the fastest to 40 wins in franchise history.

"Sometimes I Keep Rollin' On":

Henry Ramos has been on fire since the start of July, boasting a .455/.538/.614 slash line while going 20-for-44 at the dish in 12 games. Of his 20 base knocks, 17 have been singles to along with a pair of home runs and a double.

The 29-year-old has also posted six multi-hit contests in his last eight games.

With his solo homer in the sixth inning against the Dodgers on Sunday, Ramos extended his hitting streak to eight. Over his eight-game stretch, the 29-year-old has gone 15-for-23 (.652) with six runs scored, four RBIs and five walks. Ramos has only struck out once in his last 28 plate appearances.

In games Ramos registers at least two hits, the Aces hold a 10-7 record.

Save a Horse, Ride a Streak:

Miguel Aguilar has been lights out in July, converting on all seven of his save opportunities and allowing just one earned run on four hits for a 1.13 ERA in eight innings of work. The Aces' closer has also struck out nine batters and the opposition is hitting a measly .154 against him.

Aguilar has yet to allow a hit with the bases loaded and has held his opponents to a .203 batting average with runners on base.

In his first appearance against the Dodgers this season, Aguilar tossed a perfect ninth with a pair of strikeouts to pick up his 12th save of the season.

The Aces' closer tied Matt Stites (2014) and Jimmie Sherfy twice (2016, 19) for eighth place in franchise history for the single-season saves record with 12. Aguilar is one save away from tying Bobby Korecky (2009) and Carlos Rosa for fifth all-time in a single campaign.

Cruisin' on Route 66:

Aside from Ramos' seven hits through the first four games against Oklahoma City, Drew Ellis, Nick Heath and Seth Beer have racked up four hits apiece and combined for six RBIs.

The Dodgers' pitching staff has boasted a third-best ERA of 5.13 in Triple-A West while opponents are hitting just .263 against them.

In five starts this season, Markus Solbach has yet to toss more than five innings while his longest outing coming against El Paso on July 13, going 4.1 innings and allowing one run on four hits.

Despite giving up his first earned run of the season on Friday, Kevin Quackenbush leads the MiLB with 14 saves this season and boasts a 0.36 ERA, 27 strikeouts and a .193 opposing batting average in 25 appearances.

"The Thunder Rolls":

The Aces continue to assert their dominance late in games, extending their Triple-A leads with a .316 batting average, 182 runs, 237 hits, 40 home runs and 43 doubles in the seventh inning or later.

With its Minor League-leading 182 tallies and .316 batting average after the sixth frame, the Biggest Little City's team has 30 more runs than second-best Carolina with 152 and 30 points better than Quad City with a .286 mark.

Reno paces all of Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .309 batting average, 188 runs scored and 275 hits.

In the seventh inning alone, the Aces have recorded a MiLB-best .305 and 80 hits to go along with a second-best 62 runs scored.

Lalli's squad reclaimed sole possession of the top spot in professional baseball with 48 runs scored in the ninth inning, surpassing the Houston Astros. Reno boasts a second-best .345 batting average, trailing only Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (.331).

Ellis' 19 doubles rank just behind his fellow corner infielder and league leader, Beer (23), good for third in Triple-A. The Aces' cornermen slid into a four-way tie for fifth in Triple-A West with 31 extra-base hits.

Jamie Ritchie continues to rake at the plate, ranking second in Triple-A West with a .362 batting average and a league-leading .487 on-base percentage.

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, boasting a 10-4 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.