OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 19, 2021

Reno Aces (40-24) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (34-30)

Game #65 of 130/Home #29 of 65

Pitching Probables: RNO-RHP Humberto Mejia (3-3, 8.10) vs. OKC-RHP Markus Solbach (0-3, 5.88)

Monday, July 19, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Reno Aces are tied, 2-2, in their current series, which continues at 7:05 p.m. as part of Triple-A West Night in America at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Although the teams have split their first four meetings of the series, the Dodgers have won four of their last six games overall, as well as six of their last nine games...The Aces became the first Triple-A West team this season to reach 40 wins this season with last night's win...Since May 25, the Dodgers (30-17) and the Aces (28-19) have the top two records in Triple-A West...The Dodgers will reach the halfway mark of their 130-game schedule with game No. 65.

Last Game: A seven-run seventh inning by the Reno Aces sent the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 10-3 loss Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers led, 3-2, heading into the seventh inning before the Aces took the lead for good, sending 12 batters to the plate while collecting five hits, two walks and one hit by pitch as well as OKC committing an error and throwing two wild pitches. Reno took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before the Dodgers went in front, 2-1, in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Matt Davidson and a RBI triple by DJ Peters. Davidson's 13th homer of the season gave Oklahoma City a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning. The Aces then scored nine straight runs to close out the game, with solo homers in the sixth and ninth innings in addition to the fateful seven-run seventh.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Markus Solbach (0-3) makes his 10th appearance and sixth start of the season tonight...Solbach made his last start July 13 at El Paso, holding the Chihuahuas to one run and five hits over a season-high 4.1 innings, with one walk and two strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision of OKC's 3-1 victory...In his three outings this month (two starts), Solbach has posted a 2.38 ERA and 1.15 WHIP while holding opponents to a .220 batting average. In each of his last two games, Solbach has also set a new season high in innings and pitches...In four starts this season, Solbach has allowed 14 runs (12 earned) and 23 hits over 15.1 innings. But in four relief outings, he's allowed five runs and eight hits over 10.2 innings...Solbach joined OKC May 24 from Extended Spring Training. He did not play in the U.S. in 2020 and played for San Marino of the Italian Baseball League, dominating over nine appearances, including eight starts, allowing two runs total and just one earned run over 30.1 IP for a 0.30 ERA. He scattered 15 hits while racking up 53 K's against eight walks...2021 is his 11th season of his pro career. He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Jan. 3, 2019 and has spent time in the Twins (2011-13), Diamondbacks (2014-16) and Dodgers organizations, in two different independent leagues as well as the Australian Baseball League...Tonight is his first career appearance against Reno.

Against the Aces: 2021: 2-2 2019: 2-2 All-time: 27-21 At OKC: 19-9 The Dodgers and Aces are meeting for their first and only series of 2021...The Aces pace Triple-A West with 468 runs scored, 669 hits and 114 home runs, along with a .373 OBP, .516 SLG and .890 OPS. They average 7.3 runs and 10.5 hits per game...The teams last met Aug. 10-13, 2019 in OKC and split the four-game series, with Reno winning the first two games and OKC winning the final two meetings. OKC outscored the Aces, 25-24, with the Aces hitting 11 homers over the four games against OKC's five - each hit by a different Dodgers player...OKC is 11-13 against the Aces during the Dodgers affiliation (since 2015). The Dodgers last won a series against the Aces in 2015 at home, and since then, Reno has won two series and the teams have split the other two series...OKC is 19-9 all-time against the Aces in Bricktown and are 4-0-2 in their first six series in OKC since the teams started playing in 2009. OKC went 13-3 against the Aces during their first four series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, but are now 6-6 in the three most recent home series between the teams.

DJ's Spinning the Hits: DJ Peters went 4-for-4 with a double, triple, two singles and a RBI as he extended his current hitting streak to 10 games. He also made a stellar grab at the side wall in foul territory on a fly ball hit to right field for the first out of the fifth inning. Sunday was his second four-hit game of the season - and his second four-hit game in nine days - as he tied his career-high with four hits. He previously went 4-for-5 July 9 in El Paso with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored. Peters had notched a total of two four-hit games over the first 507 games of his career before doing it twice over the span of eight games...Over his recent 10-game hitting streak, Peters is 16-for-42 (.381) with four doubles, two homers, seven RBI and four runs scored. He is in the midst of his longest hitting streak since also hitting safely in 10 consecutive games Aug. 12-22, 2017 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga. The last time he hit safely in 11 consecutive games was as part of a career-best 16-game streak July 20-Aug. 5, 2017 with Rancho Cucamonga.

Matt the Bat: Matt Davidson homered in the fifth inning last night, hitting his ninth home run in his last 14 games and his 11th homer in his last 20 games while taking over the OKC Dodgers' team lead with his 13th blast of the season overall...Over the last 14 games, Davidson is batting .314 (16x51) with 13 extra-base hits, 22 RBI and eight multi-RBI games. Since June 29, his nine homers and .922 SLG lead all Triple-A players, while his 22 RBI are second-most Triple-A West during the span. Both his 1.311 OPS and 13 extra-base hits are second in Triple-A and his 47 total bases are tied for third.

Yoshi's Island: Yoshi Tsutsugo drew a walk in his lone plate appearance last night and has now reached base safely in seven straight games. On in his last start Saturday, Tsutsugo went 2-for-4 with a season-high three RBI, a homer, walk and two runs scored. The three RBI were his most in a game with OKC this season and tied his overall season high, set April 20 with the Tampa Bay Rays in Kansas City...Tsutsugo is currently on a season-best five-game hitting streak, going 8-for-19 with a double, two homers, six RBI and five runs scored. The offensive boost follows a 5-for-45 stretch over his previous 11 games...Between Friday and Saturday, Tsutsugo recorded back-to-back multi-hit games for not only the first time this season, but for the first time since he began his U.S. career in 2020 (111 total games).

Getting Neuse: Sheldon Neuse had Sunday off, but picked up a hit, walked twice, stole a base and scored two runs Saturday night. He's now hit safely in a season-best seven consecutive games, going 11-for-30 (.367) with a double, homer, four RBI and eight runs scored...Neuse's 40 hits in 36 games rank fourth-most among OKC players overall this season and his 36 hits and 21 scored since June 12 lead the Dodgers, while his 23 RBI during the stretch are second-most on the team.

Not So Lucky Sevens: The seven runs scored by the Aces in the seventh inning Sunday set a season-high mark for runs allowed in an inning by the Dodgers this season, and the most allowed by OKC in a single inning since Aug. 20, 2109 when Nashville scored seven runs in the sixth inning to turn an 8-3 deficit into a 10-8 lead. Reno sent 12 batters to the plate and collected five hits in the inning - tying the most hits an inning by an opponent this season. The Aces had taken a 4-3 lead in the inning and there were two outs before five straight reached base, leading to five additional runs...The big seventh inning was the eighth time in 16 games in July the Dodgers' opponent scored four-plus runs in one inning after having only three such innings throughout all of June.

Ruiz Continues Rolling: Keibert Ruiz did not play on Sunday, but recorded another hit Saturday night, as he has now reached base in 15 of his last 16 starts, going 21-for-65 (.323) with three doubles, four homers, 10 runs scored and 14 RBI...Ruiz is second among Dodgers players with 12 homers this season. He also ranks second on the team with 48 hits, 13 doubles, 25 extra-base hits and 34 RBI...Between OKC and his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, Ruiz has hit a career-high13 homers and 13 doubles in 200 total plate appearances (50 games). In his last full season in 2019, Ruiz hit six homers and nine doubles over 350 plate appearances (85 games) with OKC and Double-A Tulsa.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers have homered in five straight games and in nine of the last 10 games (17 HR), and they have 22 homers over their 16 games so far in July. They last homered in six consecutive games as part of a season-best 10 game stretch with a homer June 13-24...On the other hand, the Dodgers have allowed homers in four straight games for the first time since a six-game stretch allowing a homer May 27-June 1 in El Paso, and it's the first time they've allowed a homer in four straight home games since May 15-18 versus Sacramento. Even though the Dodgers and Aces have only played four of their six games in the series so far, the seven homers by Reno are already the most hit by an opponent in Bricktown during a series this season. Last night was the second time OKC has allowed three homers in a home game in 2021 (last July 3 vs. Salt Lake)...Even with the recent bump, the Dodgers have allowed 35 homers over the last 40 games - fewest in Triple-A West by 15 since June 3. The 77 homers allowed by the Dodgers overall this season are second-fewest in Triple-A West and just two more than Sugar Land (75 HR).

Around the Horn: Kenneth Betancourt and Juan Zabala each came off the bench to make their Triple-A debuts last night, and Zabala collected a single in the ninth inning during his first career Triple-A at-bat. The duo became the 16th and 17th OKC players to make their Triple-A debuts this season (without appearing previously the in Majors)...The Dodgers have committed 22 errors in the past 22 games. The team has allowed 11 unearned runs through 16 games in July after surrendering just one unearned run throughout all of June...OKC pitchers issued seven walks for a third straight night and have issued 21 total walks in the last three games after allowing seven walks in the previous five games combined. Sixteen of the 21 walks have been by the bullpen.

