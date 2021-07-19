Johnson, Quijada Blank Rainiers

Brian Johnson threw eight scoreless innings to help lead the Salt Lake Bees to a 4-0 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday afternoon. Johnson allowed just three hits with five strikeouts and one walk, while Jose Quijada tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning to close out the third shutout of the season for the Salt Lake pitching staff.

The Bees were able to break through in the seventh on a leadoff home run by Jake Gatewood, his 17th of the season. Salt Lake would add three more runs in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Anthony Bemboom and a two run single by Gatewood, who has now driven in nine runs in the last two games. Gatewood, Jose Rojas and Gavin Checchini each had two hits for the Bees, who have won three out of the five games played in this series.

