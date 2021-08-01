Huskies Win Sunday, Split Series with Stingers

Willmar, Minn. - Duluth wins Sunday afternoon's game 7-2 to earn a series split against the Stingers.

In the second, Duluth scored the ballgame's first three runs on a wild pitch, single by Jake Schelonka and double by Dom Meza. Both players made their Huskies debuts Sunday.

Meza knocked in another run in the sixth on an RBI single to score Charlie Rhee, and one more run scored in the seventh on an error. Willmar got on the board in the seventh, scoring once on an infield single by Christopher Campos, made his Willmar debut.

The Huskies scored twice in the eighth to extend their lead to 7-1 on a bases-loaded walk, then an RBI single by Peyton Powell. Willmar got one more in its half of the eighth, behind an RBI double by Derek Hackman.

Will McEntire threw well for Duluth, pitching seven innings of one-run ball, allowing six hits, one walk and eight strikeouts.

The Stingers are on the road Monday for a two-game series in Waterloo. First pitch from Riverfront Stadium will be at 6:35 p.m.

