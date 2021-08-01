Booyah Look for Sweep

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah will finish their two-game series against the Madison Mallards on Sunday at Capital Credit Union Park.

The Booyah look to follow last night's 15-run, 18-hit performance with another with the G.O.A.T.S colors on. Green Bay set the tone early on, getting out to a 4-0 lead after two innings. At one point, the Mallards were able to cut their seven-run deficit to just two. But Green Bay was able to stop their momentum with some fine pitching, which led to the Booyah bats heating up again.

Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) was able to lead the team in hits last night, going 4-for-5 with a two-run home run to right field. The long ball in the eighth inning was his second home run of the season. He crossed the plate four times. Eight of the nine Booyah hitters picked up at least one RBI while all nine of them scored at least one run.

With the win, the Booyah were able to improve to .500 against the Mallards this season.

Mykel Page (Southern) is expected to start for the Booyah on Sunday. The right-handed pitcher is 3-1 on the season with a 1.41 earned run average.

Justin Medlin will get the nod for the Mallards. He is 3-0 on the season with a 1.96 earned run average.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm. Fans can take home a G.O.A.T.S. bobblehead, presented by Festival Foods. Families can Play Catch on the Field postgame, presented by Capital Credit Union. Capital Credit Union logoed baseballs will also be given away.

Take advantage of the Grand Central Station Family Four Pack for $40. This $122 value includes four tickets, four hot dogs and four Booyah hats.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

