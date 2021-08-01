McEntire Strikes out Eight over Seven Innings; Duluth Splits Four Game Series with Willmar

August 1, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







Willmar, Minnesota - Duluth starting pitcher Will McEntire showed why he is one of the most dominant flame throwers in the league, tossing eight strikeouts and allowing one run over seven innings to guide the Huskies to a 7-2 victory. Sunday night's win for Duluth split the four game set with the Willmar Stingers at two games a piece, while keeping their second place spot in the Great Plains West Division. The Huskies received notable performances from their new guys in third baseman Dom Meza and designated hitter Jake Schelonka. Meza went 2-4 with a two RBI double, while Schelonka went 1-1 with a run before being pulled in the fourth inning.

In the second inning, Duluth's bottom of the lineup tagged Willmar starting pitcher Kellen Brothers for the first three runs of the ballgame. The first run came on an RBI single into left field off the bat of Schelonka. Shortly after that, Meza split the right center field gap scoring two and giving the Huskies an early 3-0 lead. Meza came up clutch again in the sixth inning with a bases loaded single up the middle that increased the lead to 4-0.

The Stingers threatened in the bottom of the seventh when centerfielder Josh Fitzgerald entered the batter's box with bases loaded and Duluth leading 5-1. McEnitre though, jammed Fitzgerald to receive the third out on a pop out to the second baseman Brett Paulsen. Willmar couldn't get any energy going in the last two innings, eventually falling by a score of 7-2.

The next road trip for the Huskies comes in Rochester, MN, where Duluth will play two games against the Rochester Honkers before heading back home. Tomorrow's pitching matchup between the two ball clubs features Ben Pederson for the Huskies and Kenny Lippman for the Honkers. Pederson is 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA on the season, while Lippman posts a 3-3 record with a 4.91 ERA.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.