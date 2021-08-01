Rafters Victorious in Sunday Matinee against Dock Spiders, Win Season Series

Fond Du Lac, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (28-32) had three two-run innings, defeating the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders (38-22) 7-4 on a windy Sunday afternoon. Marco Castillo (Claremont McKenna) drove in four runs.

The Rafters scored in the first inning for the third consecutive game. Marco Castillo chopped a ball up the middle that brought home Couper Cornblum (Wichita State).

Fondy responded after a Rafter error brought home a run. Wisconsin Rapids went back on top, in the third inning after Castillo lined a ball down the left-field line, plating two. A sacrifice fly scored a Dock Spider run in the bottom half of the inning, the score was 3-2 Rafters after three innings.

Wyatt Thompson (Chapman) started for Wisconsin Rapids and allowed three hits adding two strikeouts in three innings tossed.

After an RBI single from the Dock Spiders in the fourth, the Rafters distanced themselves in the fifth. Castillo delivered his second RBI single, fourth RBI overall, and a Ben Swords (Webster) sacrifice fly gave Wisconsin Rapids a two-run lead.

The Rafters bullpen dominated the rest of the way. Billy Black (Columbia) threw a seven-pitch scoreless fifth inning. Donovan Brandl (Wisconsin-Whitewater) kept Fond Du Lac off the board in the sixth and seventh while Zack Bennett (Central Florida) worked around two walks and a Dock Spider run to complete the eighth.

Brayden Bonner (Dixie State) made his 18th appearance, with the opportunity for his eighth save of the season. The right-hander got the three outs, with a strikeout to finish the game. Bonner now has 27 career saves as a Rafter.

The Rafters welcome the Kalamazoo Growlers to Witter Field, tomorrow Monday, August 2nd. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m, with coverage on WFHR AM 1320 and the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

