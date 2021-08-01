Huskies Fall in Slugfest

Willmar, Minn. - The game started out bright for the Huskies as they jumped on the Stingers starter Duke Coborn early with two runs in the second inning. Ryan McDonald delivered an RBI single on a perfectly executed hit and run and then one of the hottest hitters on the Huskies Xavier Carter slapped a double, his third in as many games, to double the Huskies lead at 2-0. The Stingers got one back off Huskies starter Cameron Pool in the bottom half and the score was 2-1 heading into the third.

The Huskies offense continued to stay hot in the third and fourth innings as the Stingers turned to their bullpen. In the third some nifty footwork by Mike Boeve to get over the tag of the Stingers catcher saw the Huskies expand their lead. In the fourth Michael Brooks laced a double down the line scoring Carter and the Huskies were leading 4-1.

In the bottom of the fourth the Stringers stung back as they batted around and got an opposite field 2-run home run by their catcher Drey Dirksen leading to five runs in the inning and taking a 6-4 lead.

However, the Huskies offense was able to pick up their starter as they hit back in the fifth, getting a big double by Calyn Halvorson and an RBI single by Carter; the Huskies got the lead back 7-6.

The ball was then turned over to Xavier Fosbenner, who after working a scoreless frame last outing did not have it tonight as he was unable to record an out and gave up four runs. Michael Sarhatt came in to a bases loaded jam and was able to get out of the inning but not before the Stingers scored five more to take their lead back at 11-7.

The Stingers would add a few more with another home run by Dirksen and Grant Kerry also going yard to finish the scoring at 15-9.

The Huskies fall to 10-11 in the second half and the Stingers improve to 11-10. The Huskies will be back tomorrow August 1st, at 5:05pm in Willmar, Minnesota as they look to get the split in this four game series against Willmar.

