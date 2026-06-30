How Brazil Became Haiti's Second Team: Field Notes Presented by Coca-Cola

Published on June 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Haiti's return to the world stage is here. Watch as it unfolds through a powerful matchday experience filled with pride, connection, and generations united by football. Where Brazil, nicknamed the Kingdom of Football for its dominance on the international stage, has long been part of the story for many Haitian fans.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 29, 2026

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