How Aiden McFadden Became One of Louisville City's Keys in Silverware Pursuit: USL All Access

Published on September 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Louisville City FC midfielder Aiden McFadden to the show for a wide-ranging interview that charts his growth since his arrival at the club last season, how West Chester United FC provided a platform to push him toward the professional ranks, and why the community elements that connect clubs across the USL's professional ranks can be the foundation for future success.

Watts and Kerr also look at what's shaping up as a two-team race for the Players' Shield between Louisville City and the Charleston Battery, and the key games each side has to face down the stretch, why Cody Baker's arrival at Sacramento Republic FC on loan from Seattle Sounders FC can be a difference-maker as Head Coach Neill Collins' side continues to close the gap at the top of the Western Conference, and preview Wednesday night's USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals.

