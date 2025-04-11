Hot Rods Hold Emperors to Two Hits in 6-0 Victory

April 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky- The Bowling Green Hot Rods (4-3) held the Rome Emperors (3-4) to just two hits, while the offense stole six bases, leading to a 6-0 win at Bowling Green Ballpark on Friday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Both starters cruised early on, with each starter carrying a no-hitter into the fourth inning. The Hot Rods used strong baserunning to take the lead in the fourth off Garrett Baumann. Aidan Smith reached on a fielder's choice and moved to second on a Mac Horvath infield single. After stealing third, Smith stole home on a double steal, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green added four more in the sixth with Baumann still on the mound. Adrian Santana led off the inning with a leadoff double and Émilien Pitre reached on an error. Aidan Smith smacked an RBI single, and a wild pitch scored Pitre, extending the lead to 2-0. Smith stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Daniel Vellojin sac fly to give the Hot Rods a 3-0 lead. Horvath also reached on an error and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, he stole third and scored on a wild pitch.

The Emperors' Joe Olsavsky broke up the no-hitter in the seventh with a single off Hot Rods reliever Dylan Lesko. Ryan Spikes led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk and moved up to third on two wild pitches from Adam Shoemaker. Spikes later scored off a Smith RBI infield single, securing the Hot Rods win, 6-0.

Hot Rods starter Garrett Edwards posted a strong start, scattering four walks while allowing no hits and striking out four over 4.0 frames. Drew Dowd (1-0) tossed 2.0 hitless innings in relief, striking out three to earn the win. Baumann (0-2) took the loss, allowing five runs (two earned) on five hits, while striking out four over 5.0 innings.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play the penultimate game of the series Saturday at 2:05 PM CT. Bowling Green will send out RHP Gary Gill Hill (0-0, 2.25) against Rome RHP Didier Fuentes (0-1, 18.00).

South Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2025

