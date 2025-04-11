Friday's Renegades-Cyclones Game Postponed
April 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Friday's regularly-scheduled game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Brooklyn Cyclones has been postponed due to inclement weather at Maimonides Park. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 12, comprised of two seven-inning contests beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Coverage for game one of the doubleheader begins with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show at 12:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network.
