April 11 Game Postponed

April 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







Due to unplayable field conditions, tonight's (4/11) game vs the Greenville Drive has been postponed. Tomorrow's event will be a single admission double header with Game One beginning at 3:30 PM First Pitch.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.