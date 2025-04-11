April 11 Game Postponed
April 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
Due to unplayable field conditions, tonight's (4/11) game vs the Greenville Drive has been postponed. Tomorrow's event will be a single admission double header with Game One beginning at 3:30 PM First Pitch.
