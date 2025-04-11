Renegades Game Notes

April 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (4-2) at Brooklyn Cyclones (4-2)

LHP Kyle Carr (0-1, 1.93 ERA) vs. RHP Joel Diaz (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

| Game 7 | Road Game 4 | Friday, April 11, 2025 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | First Pitch 6:40 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: SNY, MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Home Game: Tuesday, April 15 vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks - All About Baseball & Jackie Robinson Day with Baseball Bingo presented by People USA.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: Kyle Carr makes his second start of the season on Friday. The lefty looked sharp in his first career Opening Day start last Friday night, allowing just two hits and one run across 4.2 innings while striking out six. He's hoping to continue building off his late-season success in 2024. Carr was part of a combined no-hitter on July 19th, the third in franchise history. From July 19th until the end of the regular season, Carr put together a 2.14 ERA in 42 innings across nine starts, recording a 0.84 WHIP and a .185 opposing average.

K MONSTERS: Starting pitching was excellent down the stretch in 2024 for the Renegades, and a new crew of pitchers is off to a strong start in 2025. In six games, Hudson Valley starters have struck out 37 batters in 24.0 innings, good for a 13.9 K/9 clip. They've also issued just thirteen walks during that stretch, a K/BB rate of 2.85. The rotation displays five top-20 Yankees prospects to begin 2025.

RBI MACHINE: Jackson Castillo had a tremendous night at the plate on Thursday, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and six RBIs. The Renegades outfielder notched two bases-clearing doubles in consecutive plate appearances, driving in six of Hudson Valley's eight runs in the game. It's the second time in 26 games with the Renegades that he has driven in six runs or more in a game. On August 13th, Castillo had seven RBIs, hitting a three-run homer and grand slam.

RAKING BACKSTOPS: Renegades catchers Antonio Gomez and Omar Martinez are providing an early spark offensively in 2025. On Wednesday, Gomez launched a grand slam in a 7-2 win, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs. In five contests, Gomez is 6-for-16 (.375) with a pair of home runs, six RBIs, and a 1.162 OPS. Martinez has begun the season 7-for-24 (.333) with two doubles, three RBIs, and a .393 on-base percentage in six games. He already has three multi-hit outings this season.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen looks sharp early this season, recording a 2.48 ERA through six games. They are holding opponents to a .155 opposing average, while striking 38 batters in 29 innings. On Thursday, the Renegades bullpen was masterful. Will Brian, Bryce Warrecker, Hayden Merda, and Hueston Morrill combined for 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 12 batters. The unit collectively sported a 3.06 ERA (186 ER/547.1 IP) in 2024, the best mark in High-A and second-best in the minors.

THE HESS TRUCK IS HERE: Hudson Valley welcomed another exciting debut on Wednesday in Ben Hess. The Yankees first round pick in 2024 was outstanding, striking out nine batters in 4.2 frames and retiring 14 of the 17 batters he faced. He punched out four of his last five batters. The Yankees No. 4 prospect struggled with injuries in his first two seasons at Alabama, but was healthy in 2024 and displayed his excellent potential. In three consecutive games, the Renegades had Bryce Cunningham, Carlos Lagrange, and Ben Hess all make their High-A debuts, and each of them struck out at least seven batters.

HISTORICALLY GOOD 2024: The 2024 Renegades season was one of the most successful in team history. Here is a short list of the accomplishments of last year's club:

Set franchise record with 73 wins during the regular season.

Led High-A with 3.25 ERA, the second-straight season the team has led High-A in ERA and third-straight season they have led the SAL.

Threw franchise-record 19 shutouts, most by a MiLB team in a season since 2019.

Franchise record 47-19 (.712) mark at home, the best of any MiLB team, and 18th-best in MiLB since 2005.

Had the fifth-known no-hitter in AL, NL and MiLB history to end in a walk-off on 7/19 vs Rome.

Threw two no-hitters (7/19 vs Rome, 8/22 (2) vs Wilmington).

Allowed the fewest hits of any MiLB team.

Set franchise record with 21 strikeouts on 9/7 vs Asheville.

Led High-A in doubles (254), 14 more than the second place team.

Had the SAL Pitcher of the Year (RHP Cam Schlittler) for the second straight season (RHP Drew Thorpe, 2023).

Completed the first seven-game sweep in South Atlantic League history vs Wilmington from 8/20-25 at Heritage Financial Park.

VANDY POWER: Bryce Cunningham, the Yankees 2nd round pick in 2024, made his professional debut with the Renegades to great success. The No. 6 prospect in the organization struck out seven batters across five innings, allowing two runs on five hits. The Alabama native struck out 96 batters in 84.2 innings as a junior at Vanderbilt in 2024. He is one of six top 30 Yankees prospects on the Renegades roster.

DAY BASEBALL: On Wednesday, the Renegades beat the Cyclones 7-3 in their first weekday day game of 2025. Last season, Hudson Valley had an 18-14 record in day games. However, excluding Sundays, the Renegades were just 4-6 in those day game scenarios.

CONCRETE JUNGLE FOES: Hudson Valley begins their season series this week with the Brooklyn Cyclones on Coney Island. The former NY Penn League foes will face off 24 times this season, just as they did in 2024. Last year, the Cyclones and Renegades went 12-12 in their head-to-head series. Hudson Valley finished 6-9 at Maimonides Park last season, which included two series losses. In 2025, Brooklyn features seven prospects on the Mets Top 30 list, according to MLB Pipeline. This includes Mets No. 3 and No. 98 overall prospect Carson Benge.

THERE'S ALWAYS THIS YEAR: The Hudson Valley Renegades have won the High-A East/South Atlantic League North Division Championship in three of the four years they have competed in the league ('21, '23 & '24), but are still looking for their first championship at the level. The 'Gades have advanced to the SAL Championship in the last two seasons, falling to the Greenville Drive in 2023, and the Bowling Green Hot Rods in 2024.

NEW TEACHERS: Hudson Valley welcomes an entirely new coaching staff to the team this season. James Cooper takes over as manager of the Renegades after spending last year at the helm for Single-A Tampa. Hitting coach Tom DeAngelis joins Cooper from Tampa, working for the third straight season with Cooper. Pitching coach Demetre Kokoris begins his first season in the Yankees organization, previously serving as bullpen coach for Triple-A Round Rock (AAA, TEX) the last two seasons.

FAMILIAR FACES: The Renegades' Opening Day roster features 21 returning players from the 2023 and 2024 SAL North Division Championship teams. This includes six pitchers from the 2024 Hudson Valley bullpen that had the best ERA (3.06) in High-A and second-best in all of MiLB. Among position players, Josh Moylan, Omar Martinez, Anthony Hall, and Kiko Romero were all in the 2024 Opening Day lineup last April. Jace Avina, a key part of the offense for much of the season, also joined the squad in mid-April. The Renegades also have late-season additions George Lombard Jr., Jackson Castillo, Brendan Jones, and Coby Morales back on the roster, all of whom played a key role in 2024's postseason run.

STAR-STUDDED: To begin the 2025 season, the Renegades have six of the top 20 prospects in the New York Yankees system, which includes five pitchers. Yankees No. 2 prospect and 100th-ranked MLB prospect George Lombard Jr. is back with the Renegades to play shortstop, and No. 20 Yankees prospect Kyle Carr is on Hudson Valley's Opening Day roster for the second straight year, and will make his first career Opening Day start on Friday. The Renegades also welcome the Yankees' top two picks from the 2025 Draft in pitchers Ben Hess and Bryce Cunningham, making their professional debuts. Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, the Yankees No. 8 prospect who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Boston Red Sox, starts his New York career with the Gades'. Dominican Carlos Lagrange (Yankees No. 19 prospect) also made his High-A debut.

HOME BODIES: Over the weekend, the Renegades completed a series victory at home, taking two of three from the BlueClaws. The 'Gades have not lost a series at home since September 2023. Hudson Valley completed their 2024 regular season with a 47-19 (.712) record at Heritage Financial Park, the best home record of any team in Minor League Baseball. The 'Gades home record was 12th-best among MiLB teams since 2005, with the 2011 San Antonio Missions (AA, SD) having set the standard with a 55-15 (.786) mark.

MISSING HOME: While being the best team at home in MiLB last season, the Renegades struggled mightily on the road last year. The Renegades finished 26-39 away from Heritage Financial Park in the regular season, the third-most road losses in the South Atlantic League. They have started 2-1 in 2025.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.