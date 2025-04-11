Friday's BlueClaws Game Postponed: Double-Header Saturday at 1:05

April 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Friday's game between the BlueClaws and Aberdeen IronBirds has been postponed by rain. The teams will play a double-header on Saturday beginning at 1:05 pm. Gates on Saturday will open at 12:30 pm with Early Entrance at 12:00 pm. Friday Ticket Information

Fans with tickets to Friday's game can exchange them for any remaining game this season. Exchanges can be made in person at the BlueClaws Box Office or on the phone at 732-901-7000 option 2. Saturday Ticket Information

Fans with tickets to Saturday's game can attend both games of the double-header. Fans with tickets to Friday's game that would like to attend on Saturday must exchange their tickets. Upcoming Games

Here are a few upcoming games fans can choose from to exchange their tickets:

Saturday, April 26th - Bluey Appearance

Sunday, April 27th - Bark in the Park

Friday, May 9th - Halfway to Halloween with Fireworks

Saturday, May 10th - Buster's Birthday & Touch-Some-Trucks Day

Saturday, May 24th - PopStar ParTAY (BlueClaws Version)

