Bowling Green Bats Fall Quiet in 9-2 Loss

April 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Jhon Diaz and Raudelis Martinez both smacked solo homers, but the Bowling Green Bootleggers (3-3) fell short to the Rome Emperors (3-3) on Thursday, 9-2 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green Kentucky.

Rome's Justin Janas opened the scoring off Bowling Green starter Marcus Johnson with a solo shot in the second, putting the Emperors ahead 1-0.

The Emperors extended their lead in the top of the fifth with Johnson still on the mound. After a leadoff double from Will Verdung, Bryson Horne singled him home, giving the Emperors a 2-0 advantage. Stephen Paolini smashed a two-run shot to right field, extending Rome's lead to 4-0.

Bowling Green countered with two homers in the bottom of the seventh against Rome reliever Tyler LaPorte. Jhon Diaz began the inning with a solo shot to right center, and two outs later, Raudelis Martinez launched a two-out solo blast, making the score 4-2.

The Emperors added three more in the top of the eighth against Hot Rods reliever Derrick Edington. Titus Dumitru and Ambioris Tavarez led off the frame with base hits and Justin Janas ripped an RBI single into left to give Rome a 5-2 lead. Verdung drove in two more runs with a single, increasing Rome's lead to 7-2.

The Emperors tacked on two in the top of the ninth against Hot Rods pitcher Hayden Snelsire. After walks to Dumitru and Janas and a double Tavarez, Verdung logged a two-run infield single to lock up Rome's win, 9-3.

JR Ritchie (1-0) nabbed the win, pitching 5.2 scoreless innings, striking out four and walking three. Johnson (0-2) took the loss, hurling 5.0 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits.

The Hot Rods will look to even the series against the Emperors tomorrow at 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green will send out RHP Garrett Edwards (0-0, 9.00) against Rome RHP Garrett Baumann (0-1, 18.90).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

