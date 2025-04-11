Hub City and Wilmington Washed out Friday

April 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WILMINGTON, De. - A chilling, constant downpour put the Hub City Spartanburgers (4-2) and Wilmington Blue Rocks (1-5) on ice Friday. The fourth contest of six has been postponed to Saturday; it will be made up as part of a two-game, seven-inning doubleheader.

Hub City claimed the first two games of the series, 6-1 and 14-3, thanks to production across its lineup; the Spartanburgers racked up 10 hits on Tuesday and 14 on Wednesday. Wilmington walked off Thursday night's 11-inning contest after the Spartanburgers came back to tie the game in the ninth, then took the lead in both the 10th and 11th.

The Spartanburgers' pitching schedule will stay intact: Friday's slated starter David Davalillo will get the ball to start game one, and righty D.J. McCarty will start game two. First pitch of the makeup game is set for 4:00 p.m. Saturday, with the second game to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

