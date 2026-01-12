Spartanburgers Drop 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on January 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Spartanburgers have released their 2026 promotional schedule, featuring 66 home games accompanied by 66 unique theme nights. Each of the 12 home series will feature high-level talent on the field and wacky hijinks off the diamond as Hub City, the reigning South Division champion, chases a South Atlantic League title.

As the 'Burgers double the FUN in year two, fans can soak in 13 nights of Fifth Third Fireworks, including Super Fireworks Shows on Opening Day and Memorial Day Weekend. The schedule features 12 gate giveaways, including four bobbleheads, eight specialty jerseys, and seven special ticket packages featuring exclusive ballpark experiences and limited-edition merchandise.

"We're excited to unveil an ambitious and thoughtfully crafted promotional schedule for 2026," said Spartanburgers Promotions Manager Wyatt Sutton. "Drawing from fan feedback, highlights from our inaugural season and bold, out-of-the-box ideas, we've built an inclusive and diverse lineup across all 66 home games. The schedule is packed from start to finish. Every night offers fans a fresh experience and something they've never seen before."

Fifth Third Park will once again welcome fans with daily promotions, Tuesday through Sunday. On Tuesday, SC250 Tuesday will help the 'Burgers celebrate America's Sestercentennial, and fans can win prizes during Toss it Tuesday postgame. WSPA Waggy Wednesday welcomes man's best friend to the ballpark. On Thirsty Thursday, presented by Spartanburg Community College, discounted libations are available across the concourse. Fifth Third Firework Friday is as good as it sounds; fans can get autographs from select players and staff during Milliken Sign-It Saturday; and kids can run the bases postgame on Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Family Fun Day Sunday.

Hub City's first home game is on High-A Opening Day, April 3, when the Frederick Keys, the newest affiliate of the Orioles, visit the ballpark for the first time, with a Super Fireworks Show to follow, presented by Fifth Third. The first I-85 Rivalry matchup against the Greenville Drive starts the following Tuesday, with the 'Burgers wearing their first-ever alternate identity uniforms. Backwards Night April 9 will be a one-of-a-kind baseball experience, or should we say: ecneirepxe llabesab dnik-a-fo-eno.

Later in April, the giveaways begin, with back-to-back offerings April 22 and 23. In May, Hub City hosts Wilmington on Cinco De Mayo for its first-ever Copa de la Diversión celebration as part of MLB's initiative to honor Hispanic cultures, complete with specialty jerseys and live music, presented by Ingles. Later that week, the 'Burgers travel to a galaxy far, far away on Star Wars Night. An Arturo Disla Bobblehead and a new military-themed alternate identity highlight Memorial Day weekend against the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

As the season heats up, so do the promotions. Don't miss the Wrong Sport Night soccer jersey giveaway presented by Spartanburg Regional Sports Medicine Institute just weeks prior to the World Cup, Action at the Fraction II on June 13 and a Pat Williams bobblehead giveaway on June 28. July brings a Duncan Park replica presented by Fifth Third on July 8, a Rangers-themed specialty jersey on July 10 presented by Harrison's and a couple of special visitors when Rome comes to town July 28-August 2.

Hub City's final two homestands feature an Anthony Gutierrez bobblehead August 11, an ode to the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry August 13 and five total specialty jersey nights as the Spartanburgers make their push towards another South Atlantic League playoff berth.

Season tickets and group tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season. Single-game tickets, along with a special season-long ticket package and exclusive giveaway, will be available January 20 at 10 a.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from January 12, 2026

Spartanburgers Drop 2026 Promotional Schedule - Hub City Spartanburgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.