Hot Rods Game Notes

Strong Start.... The Bowling Green Hot Rods began their six-game series with the Greenville Drive on a high note. Bowling Green won 9-4 behind 11 hits from the offense. Mac Horvath blasted his second home runs in as many games, while Colton Ledbetter and Brock Jones tripled. With last night's victory, the Hot Rods now have a 2.5 game lead over the Drive in the South Division.

For the Record.... Bowling Green stole four more bases on Tuesday against Greenville, which means the Hot Rods move closer to breaking a franchise record. The Hot Rods need three more to tie the record and four to pass. The most steals in franchise history is held by the 2010 team, stealing a total of 249 bases.

Stay Haas Kid.... It's been a great week for Hunter Haas and arguably the best stretch of hitter the infielder has put together this season. Over his last eight games, he's recorded at least a hit in six of them. This includes two multi-hit games and a .276 batting average.

SAL Roundup.... The Bowling Green Hot Rods took a 2.5 game lead up on the Greenville Drive. The Hudson Valley Renegades remain in first, but only have a 2.0 game lead up on the Jersey Shore Blueclaws after Tuesday's loss. The Aberdeen IronBirds remain 3.0 games back.

