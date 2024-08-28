City of Asheville and Asheville Tourists Officially Break Ground on McCormick Field Centennial Restoration & Capital Improvements Project

ASHEVILLE, NC - The City of Asheville and the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, officially began the McCormick Field Centennial Restoration & Capital Improvements Project today. This 18-month, $38.5 million project aims to bring McCormick Field in line with Minor League Baseball's Professional Development League standards, enable the stadium to host events year-round and enhance the overall experience for baseball fans. The groundbreaking ceremony took place at McCormick Field and featured remarks from Brian DeWine, President of the Asheville Tourists; Mayor Esther Manheimer; Vic Isley of the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (BCTDA); Buncombe County Commissioner Amanda Edwards; and Peter Woodfork, Senior Vice President of Major League Baseball (MLB). The featured speakers were joined by dignitaries from the City of Asheville and Buncombe County and representatives from the Houston Astros who played a significant role in this project. The complete renovation is set to be unveiled in conjunction with Opening Day 2026.

"Today's milestone solidifies that Minor League Baseball will be in Asheville for generations to come", said Brian DeWine, President of Asheville Tourists. "We are grateful to our partners, the City of Asheville, Buncombe County, the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, and, of course, our great community for making this possible," said Brian DeWine, President of the Asheville Tourists Baseball Club.

The renovation project is the largest single construction project ever undertaken by the City of Asheville in terms of dollar value. Four institutions comprised of the City of Asheville, the BCTDA, the Asheville Tourists Baseball Club, and the Buncombe County Government joined forces to create a funding plan for this massive project. The primary funding partner, the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, has committed $22,950,000 over 15 years as part of the first project to receive funding through the Product Development Fund's debt service opportunity.

"This new chapter in McCormick Field's history is significant for the future of baseball in Asheville and Western North Carolina," said Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer. "This state-of-the-art facility will not only continue to be the home of the Asheville Tourists, but it will also host community-oriented events such as concerts, festivals, and family fun, all year round, providing a gathering place for friends and family. I am proud to stand among many in our city and county who worked to bring this project to fruition, and I can't wait to attend Opening Day 2026."

The City of Asheville chose EwingCole, a nationally renowned architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning firm, through a competitive process to oversee the design efforts which lasted less than one year. "There is a long, rich history of baseball in Asheville. Legendary players like Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jackie Robinson, and Willie Stargell have played at McCormick Field, one of the oldest professional ballparks still in use and an important regional asset. EwingCole is proud to be the Architect and Engineer for this game-changing renovation which will modernize the players' facilities, offer new fan amenities, and generate new uses beyond baseball. Following our work with the Phillies' Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, our portfolio now includes dozens of ballpark renovations including three other South Atlantic League teams - Brooklyn, Wilmington, and Jersey Shore," said Craig Schmitt, Project Principal for Ewing Cole. "This experience, coupled with the unique insight and expertise we have gained over the past 5 years as strategic consultant to MLB auditing compliance with the new facility standards for all 120 MiLB ballparks, will ensure that McCormick Field will remain game-ready for the next generation of players and fans."

Frank L. Blum Construction will manage the project as the Construction Manager at Risk. With 100 years of experience as a construction manager in North Carolina, they aim to ensure that the project is completed on time and within budget. "Blum Construction could not be more excited to be a part of this transformative project that will not only bring McCormick Field into compliance with new MLB facility standards but also position the venue as a centerpiece of the Asheville community for generations to come," said Mark Dunnagan, Executive Vice President at Frank L. Blum Construction. Blum has renovated athletic stadiums across North Carolina, including recently bringing Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem into compliance with MLB standards, and we are pleased to bring key insights gained from those projects to the McCormick Field team. We are also excited that the workforce selected for this project will reflect the makeup of the communities that the stadium serves, boasting over 12% participation by Historically Underutilized Businesses."

McCormick Field will continue to host baseball games for the 2025 Asheville Tourists Baseball season, but some areas will be closed due to ongoing construction. The construction project is expected to be finished by the time the season opens in April 2026. For full construction details and updates, please visit the City of Asheville's Project Page.

McCormick Field attracts 180,000 attendees annually, with an estimated average of 28% of attendees coming from the five-county area surrounding Buncombe County. The city expects annual visitation to double to 376,200 or 109% by 2029 due to enhanced marketing efforts, increased venue activation outside baseball events, and trend comparisons following similar renovation projects.

