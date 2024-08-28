Winston-Salem Falls to Brooklyn, 6-2

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped game two of a six game series to the Brooklyn Cyclones, 6-2, on Wednesday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 3,429 fans.

Across the first four innings, Winston-Salem (55-67) starter Lucas Gordon and Brooklyn (59-63) starter Zach Thornton controlled both lineups. Neither offenses could figure out the southpaws who limited traffic on the basepaths.

In the top of the fifth, D'Andre Smith led off the frame with a double down the left field line for the Cyclones and scored on a sacrifice fly from Junior Tilien giving the visitors a 1-0 advantage.

Gordon returned for the sixth and finished the night setting down Brooklyn in order, and in the bottom of the frame, the Dash got to the Cyclones bullpen. Against reliever Jake Stevenson, Wilber Sanchez walked to lead off the inning and then stole second and third, putting the tying run at third. Caden Connor tied the game with a single to center, and the two sides went to the seventh tied at one.

In the top of the seventh, Brooklyn responded. The Cyclones added four runs in the inning, including a two-run double from Junior Tilien, giving Brooklyn a 5-1 lead at the seventh inning stretch.

The Dash did not go quietly in the seventh. After a one out single by Rikuu Nishida, Sanchez delivered with a RBI double down the left field line, cutting the deficit to three, 5-2, heading to the eighth.

After the seventh, the Cyclones added an insurance run in the top of the ninth, building the lead back to four, 6-2, going to the bottom of the ninth. Trailing by four runs, Winston-Salem could find a comeback, dropping game two, 6-2.

The Dash and Cyclones meet for game three on Thursday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

