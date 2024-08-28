Crawdads Top Tourists 11-9 Despite Guillemette's Four Hits

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists celebrated Travel & Hospitality Night at McCormic Field in their Wednesday evening contest against the Hickory Crawdads. Asheville fell behind early but roared back late. The comeback attempt came up a couple runs short and Hickory prevailed with an 11-9 win.

Garret Guillemette paced the Tourists offense with a season-high four hits. Guillemette hit an RBI single in the first, a double in the fifth, a single in the eighth, and a two-run single in the ninth. Garret also stole two bases for good measure.

The Tourists offense outhit the Crawdads and tallied an astounding six two-out RBI hits in the game. Guillemette had two of them while Kenni Gomez, Walker Janek, Ryan Johnson, and Korey Morton each delivered one.

The pitching attack was led by Jackson Nezuh. Asheville's right-handed reliver went four innings, allowed no runs, and struck out six. Jaime Melendez added a scoreless inning out of the bullpen as well. Asheville trailed 11-4 after four innings but the Tourists fought back and brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning.

The same two teams will take the field on Thursday night with the first pitch slated for 6:35pm ET.

