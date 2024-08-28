Steward Sharp, Claws Win 6-0 for 11 in Last 12

August 28, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Casey Steward gave up just two hits and struck out eight over five scoreless innings and the BlueClaws blanked Hudson Valley 6-0 on Wednesday night for their 11th win in the last 12 games.

Jersey Shore has now taken the first two games from Hudson Valley and pulled within one game of the first place Renegades. There are 10 games left in the regular season and four in this series.

Steward (4-2) fanned eight and won his fourth game with Jersey Shore.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the bottom of the third on an RBI double from Keaton Anthony. They added a run on a groundout from Hendry Mendez for a 2-0 lead.

The game remained 2-0 into the eighth when the BlueClaws scored four times. Aidan Miller tripled to start the inning and came home on a passed ball. The BlueClaws added runs on two bases loaded walks and a SAC fly from Jordan Dissin.

Charles King threw two scoreless innings while Wen-Hui Pan and Paxton Thompson each threw one.

Trent Farquhar and Felix Reyes had hits - Reyes had two - to extend their hitting streaks to eight games. Aidan Miller went 2-3 with a triple and scored twice.

The series continues on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Mitch Neunborn starts for the BlueClaws.

South Atlantic League Stories from August 28, 2024

