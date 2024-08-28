Hot Rods Break Stolen Base Record in 2-0 Shutout Win Over Drive

August 28, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Brock Jones swiped the Bowling Green Hot Rods (35-18, 71-48) 250th stolen base of the year in the seventh inning, breaking the team's franchise record for steals and leading them to a 2-0 win over the Greenville Drive (33-23, 59-63) on Wednesday from Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hot Rods began the scoring in the bottom of the first against Drive starter Blake Wehunt. Gregory Barrios singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, and stole third to put a runner in scoring position. A sacrifice fly from Cooper Kinney plated Barrios and made it a 1-0 ballgame.

In the bottom of the seventh, Bowling Green plated a run against Greenville reliever Max Carlson. Jones walked, moved to second on a wild pitch, and stole third. Hunter Haas hit into a fielder's choice, allowing Jones to score and put the Hot Rods up 2-0.

Bowling Green reliever Drew Sommers closed it down in the ninth, lifting Bowling Green to a 2-0 win.

Johnson (2-1) earned the win, letting up a hit and striking out 11 over 6.0 shutout innings. Wehunt (1-5) took the loss, allowing a run on a hit, two walks, and seven strikeouts over 5.0 frames. Sommers (2) earned the save, striking out two in a perfect ninth.

Bowling Green and Greenville play game three of a six-game series on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. RHP Chandler Murphy (3-1, 2.28) starts for the Hot Rods, while RHP Tyler Uberstine (0-0, 0.00) takes the ball for the Drive

