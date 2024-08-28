Wilmington Continues Their Resurgence with 6-1 Win

The Wilmington Blue Rocks played the Aberdeen IronBirds in the second game of their final home series of the season, securing a victory with a score of 6-1.

Wilmington's offense got going early in the bottom of the first inning. A base hit from Onix Vega, followed by walks from T.J. White and Branden Bossiere, loaded the bases. This set the stage for Gavin Dugas, who hit a deep fly ball over the center fielder's head, clearing the bases and earning a double. The offense loaded the bases once more but was unable to capitalize, leaving the score at 3-0.

The IronBirds put their first run on the board in the top of the fourth inning. Thomas Sosa led off the inning, followed by a double from Elio Prado. On this double, Sosa attempted to score after Jared McKenzie overthrew the ball, but pitcher Mikey Tepper fired a missile to home plate, getting Sosa out. Jake Cunningham then grounded out to second base, bringing the score to 5-1.

The Blue Rocks responded in the bottom half of the inning, adding two more insurance runs. The inning began with a double from Maxwell Romero Jr. that ricocheted off the Aberdeen left fielder. Johnathon Thomas laid down a perfect bunt, putting runners on first and second. Armando Cruz then delivered a single on a well-executed hit-and-run, scoring Romero Jr. and advancing Thomas to third. Jared McKenzie followed with a single, bringing Thomas home from third.

T.J. White added one more run with a solo home run, his 14th of the season.

Mikey Tepper got the start for the Blue Rocks and had his best outing with Wilmington to date. He finished the day with four innings pitched, allowing two hits, one earned run, two walks, and striking out five batters.

The three Wilmington bullpen arms-Austin Amaral, Chance Huff, and Samuel Vasquez-combined for five innings, allowing five hits, no runs, five walks, and five strikeouts.

With this win, Wilmington has now secured two victories following their recent losing streak.

