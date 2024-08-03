Hot Rods Game Notes

Lucky Number Seven... Bowling Green secured their seventh consecutive win over Rome, taking the series opener Wednesday, 7-2. Mac Horvath knocked in three runs while Marcus Johnson tossed 3.0 scoreless innings, both completing successful Hot Rods debuts. Bowling Green has handled Rome in the second half, completing a six-game series sweep in the last series. The last loss to the Emperors came on June 16 at Bowling Green Ballpark, the finale of their only series in the first half.

New Faces in New Places... With a plethora of moves around the trade deadline for the Tampa Bay Rays, there is a load of new talent added to the Hot Rods roster. This includes five new players that land within the Rays top 30 prospects according to MLB pipeline. Dylan Lesko (No. 5), Brody Hopkins (No. 7), Jackson Baumeister (No. 14), Mac Horvath (No. 19), and Homer Bush Jr. (No. 20).

Double Debut... The Hot Rods will debut a pair of pitchers in Saturday's doubleheader. RHP Brody Hopkins is set to not only his Hot Rods debut, but his High-A debut. Before being traded to the Rays from the Mariners, Hopkins spent 18 games with the Low-A Modesto Nuts. He logged a 4-3 record with a 2.90 ERA. RHP Dylan Lesko will also make his Hot Rods debut, coming over from the San Diego Padres organization. He started 16 games for the High-A Fort Wayne Tin Caps, going 1-6 with a 6.46 ERA. Lesko struck out 79 batters over 69.2 innings pitched.

