Renegades Top Claws 8-3 on Saturday Night
August 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Hudson Valley topped the BlueClaws 8-3 on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park, handing the BlueClaws their seventh straight loss.
The BlueClaws fell to 16-19 in the second half and their seven-game skid is their longest of the season.
The game was scoreless into the fourth when Christopher Familia put the Renegades on the board with an RBI single. Anthony Hall added a two-run single and Brenny Escanio an RBI single for a 4-0 lead.
Moisés Chace (2-3), making his Phillies org-debut after being acquired in a trade on Tuesday, was charged with three of the four runs in 3.2 innings of work.
Jersey Shore cut into the lead in the fifth on a two-run single from Emaarion Boyd and an RBI single from Aidan Miller.
Hudson Valley added two more off Gunner Mayer in the fifth including one on an RBI double from Antonio Gomez.
Jordan Fowler came on for the BlueClaws in the sixth and gave up an RBI single to Jace Avina. Gomez then took Fowler deep in the seventh for his third home run of the season and an 8-3 Hudson Valley lead.
Baron Stuart gave up three runs in five innings and earned the win, improving to 6-3 on the season. Gomez had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs in the win.
The teams finish their series on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm. RHP Braydon Tucker starts for Jersey Shore.
-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-
