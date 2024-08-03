Batista Tosses Five Scoreless But Tourists Come Up Short, 1-0

ASHEVILLE- Edinson Batista and Jackson Nezuh were on their game Saturday night. The Asheville Tourists duo combined for nine innings, one run, and 13 strikeouts. The only problem was Asheville failed to capitalize on their opportunities at the plate, and the Tourists dropped a tough one to the Hickory Crawdads 1-0.

Batista started and covered the first five frames. Edinson scattered three hits, struck out seven, and did not walk a batter. The Tourists right-hander has not allowed a run over his last two appearances - nine total innings. Batista also threw a six-inning shutout against the Crawdads back in May.

Nezuh made his McCormick Field debut on Saturday and pitched the final four innings. Jackson gave up a solo Home Run in the sixth but bounced back with authority. Nezuh struck out six and kept the Tourists within striking distance throughout the game's late innings.

Asheville's best chances to score came in the seventh, where the Tourists had the bases loaded with one out, and in the ninth that featured a leadoff double. The good news for the offense is they have a quick turnaround with the series finale set for Sunday afternoon at 1:05pm ET.

