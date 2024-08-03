Renegades Win Sixth Straight

August 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned a season-high sixth consecutive win on Saturday, defeating the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in dominant fashion 8-3 at Heritage Financial Park.

Starters Moises Chace and Baron Stuart were both strong early on the mound, recording three scoreless frames apiece.

Hudson Valley took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Antonio Gomez singled and Kiko Romero walked to put runners at first and second. An RBI single by Christopher Familia scored Gomez, and an Anthony Hall RBI knock later in the inning scored Romero and Familia to make it 3-0 Renegades. Hall has four RBIs in his last two games.

Jersey Shore struck back for three runs in the fifth. A Zach Arnold single, Trent Farquhar single, and Jordan Dissin walk loaded the bases. An RBI single by Emaarion Boyd scored Arnold and Farquhar, and Aidan Miller brought Dissin with a single to make it 4-3.

In the bottom of the fifth, Jace Avina walked and Omar Martinez singled to put runners at first and third. Gomez brought in Avina with a double, and Martinez scored on a sacrifice fly by Garrett Martin.

Hudson Valley added a seventh run in the sixth. Brenny Escanio doubled and scored on an Avina RBI single.

A solo home run by Gomez in the seventh made it 8-3. Gomez was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Renegades bullpen continued to flourish. Sean Boyle, Cole Ayers, and Thomas Balboni combined for four scoreless innings to finish off the victory, allowing just one combined hit.

Hudson Valley will look for their first six-game series sweep since 2022 and second ever on Sunday afternoon against Jersey Shore. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Trent Sellers (6-2, 2.75) will take the mound for the Renegades, while Braydon Tucker (0-0, 3.27) will go for the BlueClaws. For tickets and more information head to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

51-48, 18-16

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.