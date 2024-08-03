Aberdeen Bests Brooklyn in Rain-Shortened, Suspended Game

ABERDEEN, Md. - For the second straight day, the Cyclones and IronBirds were limited to playing just three-and-a-half innings due to weather. Aberdeen defeated Brooklyn in Friday's suspended game, 4-3, after it was called with the bases loaded and two out in the top of the eighth due to rain. The second game of Saturday's scheduled doubleheader will be made up as part of a twinbill on Sunday from Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium at 12:05 p.m.

Friday's game resumed in the bottom of the fourth inning on Saturday with Aberdeen (18-16, 52-48) holding a 1-0 lead. The score remained that way until the bottom of the sixth.

With one out, RF Douglas Hodo smacked a first-pitch single and advanced to third base on a bunt single and a throwing error off the bat of 2B Tavian Josenberger. After a steal of second, LF Reed Trimble blasted a ball down the left-field line for a two-run double, stretching the IronBirds' advantage to 3-0.

The three-run margin did not last, as Brooklyn (14-20, 47-53) drew even in the top of the seventh. 3B Junior Tilien walked and 2B D'Andre Smith singled before CF Omar De Los Santos delivered once more in the clutch, uncorking a game-tying three-run home run on top of the visiting clubhouse in left. The 24-year-old's seventh home run with Brooklyn - and fifth go-ahead or game-tying long ball since July 13 - knotted the score at three.

However, Aberdeen quickly regained the advantage in the bottom of the inning. SS Jalen Vasquez - who drove in the game's first run with a second-inning RBI single on Friday - started a rally with a leadoff infield knock, swiping second before going to third on a passed ball. 1B Carlos Rodríguez delivered the go-ahead sacrifice fly to enter to put the IronBirds ahead 4-3.

The Cyclones were amid a rally before the heavens opened up again. LF Kellum Clark roped a leadoff single before walks to Tilien and Smith filled the bases with two out for Omar De Los Santos.

Alas, as the rain fell and the IronBirds were getting ready to make a pitching change, the umpires called both teams off the field due to the weather.

After a 20-minute delay, the game was called and Aberdeen was awarded the 4-3 victory with the nightcap rescheduled to be played as part of a twinbill on Sunday afternoon.

LHP Luis De León (1-2) collected the first victory of his IronBirds' career despite allowing three runs on five hits, walking five, and striking out four, in 3.2 innings.

RHP Henry Henry (0-3) was saddled with the tough-luck defeat for the Cyclones after permitting just one unearned run in an inning of work.

Neither starter received a decision after pitching before the game was suspended. Brooklyn's LHP Felipe De La Cruz punched out four over 3.0 innings of one-hit, one-run ball, while RHP Levi Wells posted a scoreless inning, whiffing two, in his return from the injured list for Aberdeen.

LHP Zach Thornton impressed in his High-A and Cyclones debut. The 22-year-old got the ball when the game resumed on Saturday and punched out four batters, yielding two runs on four hits, in 3.0 innings.

Brooklyn and Aberdeen will close out the season series with a doubleheader on Sunday. RHP Jawilme Ramírez (3-3, 3.95) is expected to take the hill for the Cyclones in the lid-lifter, while the nightcap is still to be determined. The IronBirds are projected to counter with RHP Edgar Portes (5-2, 3.24) in game one and RHP Michael Forret (2-3, 4.91) in game two. The first pitch in the opening seven-inning game is set for 12:05 p.m.

