Hot Rods Bats Fall Quiet, Drop Both Games in Rome

August 3, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome, Georgia - Brody Hopkins went 4.0 strong innings while striking out six, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (20-12, 56-42) bats fell quiet, losing both games of a doubleheader to the Rome Emperors (12-21, 48-49) by scores of 2-0 and 2-1 on Saturday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

Rome opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning against Bowling Green starter Brody Hopkins. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. led off with a walk and advanced to second on a groundout. He stole third and scored on a passed ball, giving Rome a 1-0 lead.

Both teams stayed scoreless until the Emperors scored an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth against Hot Rods reliever Drew Sommers. Drew Compton led off with a single and Ethan Workinger walked, putting runners at first and second. Two outs later, E.J. Exposito singled to right, driving in Compton to make it 2-0. Bowling Green was held scoreless the rest of the way, resulting in a 2-0 Rome win.

Blake Burkhalter (2-2) picked up his second win of the year, tossing a complete 7.0 inning shutout, allowing five hits while striking out five. Hopkins (0-1) was given the loss, surrendering one run on two hits while walking one and striking out two.

In the second game, Rome once again started the scoring, this time in the bottom of the second against Bowling Green starter Dylan Lesko. With one out, Jace Grady walked. Justin Janas stepped up and blasted a two-run homer, making it a 2-0 Rome lead.

The Hot Rods scored their first run in the top of the fifth against Emperors reliever Cory Wall. Kamren James led off with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Hunter Haas lifted a sacrifice fly to center, plating James to cut into the Rome lead, 2-1. That would be all the offense Bowling Green could muster, ending in a 2-1 Rome victory.

Wall (3-3) earned the win, tossing 2.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits while walking two and striking out one. Lesko (0-1) was given the loss, surrendering two runs on one hit, walking three and striking out three.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play the series finale on Sunday with a 12:00 PM CT first pitch at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia. Bowling Green will send out RHP Chandler Murphy while the Rome starter is to be determined.

