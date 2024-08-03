Burkhalter, Janas Headline Double Header Sweep

ROME, Ga - Blake Burkhalter's complete game shutout in Game One and Justin Janas' two-run homerun in Game Two cemented a sweep of the division-leading Bowling Green Hot Rods Saturday afternoon, marking the first time Rome has won back-to-back game since June 25th and 26th.

A grand total of five runs were scored across 14 innings of baseball. The first of Rome's two runs in game one came in the first inning after a leadoff walk to Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. put the steal king on first base. A Drew Compton fielder's choice moved Kilpatrick to second base and his 39th steal of the summer put him on third. Brody Hopkins' wild pitch would score Kilpatrick to give Rome its first lead of the series.

Five scoreless innings later, Rome would push for another run after a leadoff single from Drew Compton, his second of the day. After an Ethan Workinger walk, Jace Grady and Adam Zebrowski recorded outs to bring E.J. Exposito to the plate with runners on second and third with two outs, and a hard-hit groundball in the six hole would bring home Compton.

Blake Burkhalter had a career night. The former 76th overall pick tossed his first complete game shutout after 7.0 innings of five hit baseball, lowering his season ERA to 2.14. It took just 86 pitches for Burkhalter to go almost three full turns through the Bowling Green order.

Game Two of the doubleheader belonged to Mitch Farris who stacked three more zeros and struck out five Hot Rods before yielding to Cory Wall who would earn the win. Justin Janas' two-run homerun in the bottom of the second cleared the kids' zone in right field, and cleared the way for Wall's win.

Now with a series lead, Rome goes for three straight tomorrow afternoon with Sunday's first pitch set for 1:00pm EDT.

