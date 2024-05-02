Hot Rods Game Notes

Wobbly Wednesday.... The Hot Rods dropped their first Wednesday game of the season, 2-1 to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Yoniel Curet worked through 6.0 innings, allowing two unearned runs in his first quality start of the season. Cooper Kinney drove in the only run for Bowling Green in the first inning with a groundout.

Stellar Simpson.... OF Chandler Simpson has been on a tear to start the 2024 campaign. He leads the South Atlantic League in batting average (.361), on-base percentage (.459), runs (21), and stolen bases (20). He is also tied for second in hits (26), trailing only Aberdeen's Matthew Etzel who has 27 hits.

Rotational Excellence.... Over the first month of the season, the Hot Rods received a plentiful amount of great starts from their rotation. Through their first 23 starts, the rotation holds a 6-6 record and a 2.82 ERA with six quality starts. Their command has been on point, striking out 121 batters compared to 33 walks, and have held opponents to a .208 average.

Duncan Delivers.... The Hot Rods have enjoyed phenomenal starting pitching this season, and Duncan Davitt is no exception. The righty has the highest K/9 out of all starters, striking out 12.39 batters per nine innings. Even with his 3.48 ERA, the Hot Rods have only won one game this season with Davitt on the mound. The offense has scored 15 runs while he has been in the game, but only 16 runs overall during those outings.

